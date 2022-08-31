A fishing boat has sunk off Saundersfoot Harbour after its port and starboard were allegedly criminally damaged over the August Bank Holiday weekend.
The incident took place between Sunday, August 28 and Bank Holiday Monday, August 29.
Police have confirmed that damage was caused below the waterline on both the port and starboard of the vessel. As a result, water entered the boat causing it to sink.
Anyone who has information which may assist the police with their enquiries is asked to contact either Pembroke Dock or Tenby police stations on 0845 330 2000 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference DPP/6536/29/08/2022/12/C
