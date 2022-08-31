TWO people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on the A40 today, August 31.

Police attended an incident on the road between Slebech and Canaston Bridge just before midday.

Local reports warned that the incident looked serious, with advice from local authorities saying to expect delays and to avoid the area.

The ambulance service confirmed they were on the scene after being called out at 11.38am.

Two rapid response cars and two emergency ambulances were sent, with two patients taken to Glangwili General Hospital.

Police said they were on the scene at 11.40am, which locals were saying was somewhere near Clerkenhill Adventure Park and Arnold’s Hill.

One of the local reports said wheels had come off one of the cars involved.

A multi-car crash happened on the A40 today, August 31. Picture Google Maps

Police said: "We were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A40 Canaston Bridge to Haverfordwest at 11.40am today, August 31.

"The road was reopened at 2pm."

The ambulance service said: "We were called at 11.38am to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A40 in Haverfordwest.

"We sent two rapid response cars and two emergency ambulances to the scene, and two patients were taken to Glangwili General Hospital."

