The jury has been discharged in the trial of Ryan Giggs but what does this mean and what comes next?

The former Manchester United footballer had been on trial for four weeks but the jury has failed to reach any verdicts.

After a total of 22 hours and 59 minutes of deliberating, the jurors were brought back into the courtroom on Wednesday at 3.04 pm.

The jury, which was comprised of seven women and four men, with one juror lost to illness during the process, failed to reach a majority decision.

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court where he is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against ex-girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020. Credit: PA

What does 'jury discharged' mean amid Ryan Giggs's trial?





The jury first went out to consider verdicts late on the afternoon of August 23.

When they were brought back into the courtroom on Wednesday, Judge Hilary Manley asked if they had reached a verdict on any counts on which a majority of 10 to one had agreed.

The foreman of the jury answered: “No.”

Asked if there was any “realistic prospect” of them reaching verdicts if given more time, the foreman again answered: “No.”

Thanking the jurors, Judge Manley then discharged them.

The judge also warned them that they should not discuss the case as there may be another trial of the case in the future.

A judge can discharge a jury after extended deliberations have taken place and when there is no chance a majority or unanimous verdict can be reached.

What happens after a hung jury?





Following the lack of verdict, lawyers will now have to consider the public interest of a retrial.

Any further trial would only take place many months from now.

The Crown Prosecution Service will make the decision next week and if they do decide to seek a retrial, it would likely be held in June 2023.

Giggs, 48, had denied controlling or coercive behaviour over a three-year period towards his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38.

He also denied “losing control” and headbutting her and assaulting Ms Greville’s sister, Emma, by elbowing her in the jaw, during a row at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester on November 1, 2020.

Giggs was released on bail until a mention hearing on September 7.