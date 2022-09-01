A Crown Court judge has described a Pembroke drugs supplier as moving ‘in ever decreasing circles’ after he admitted possessing almost £2,000 worth of cannabis with intent to supply.

“It’s obvious to me that at the age of 28, you’ve been associated with cannabis for a long time,” Judge Huw Rees told Tyler Moore when he appeared before Swansea Crown Court this week.

“The more you were in debt the more you were in supply, with the result that you got yourself into ever-decreasing circles.”

Police officers carried out a search of Moore’s property at Powell Close, Pembroke on July 5 and were told by the defendant that they would find a quantity of cannabis in the garden shed.

They discovered the cannabis inside a tool box which weighed 162g and which had an estimated street value of £1,800. The shed also contained small plastic bags and a set of digital scales.

Further searches of the property revealed £580 in notes which had been slotted between two plates in the kitchen and an additional £510 inside a mug in a kitchen cupboard.

An additional £2,000 was discovered in a bedroom, however Moore said this belonged to his partner who had saved the money up for a holiday.

During a subsequent police interview, Moore admitted that the cannabis was his.

He claimed he was a regular cannabis user and had bought the drug in bulk as a means of re-paying his debts by selling it on to family and friends.

His intention was to smoke half himself and sell the remaining amount for £10 a gramme.

Moore was represented in court by Sally Hansen of Welch and Co Solicitors.

Ms Hansen told Judge Moore her client used cannabis to help combat his ADHD and bipolar disorder. She also said that Moore has refrained from smoking the drug since his arrest in July.

“The time has come for you to make a decision once and for all,” concluded Judge Huw Rees.

“You only need to go around the psychiatric hospitals as I do, to see the results of cannabis usage. You’ve got your whole life in front of you…why do you need to associate yourself with cannabis I do not know.”

Moore was sentenced fo 12 months in custody suspended for 18 months. He was also ordered to carry out a 25-day rehabilitation activity with the Dyfed Drugs and Alcohol Service.