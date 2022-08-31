An asthma charity has urged parents of children with asthma to take action ahead of their return to school next week to help prevent trips to the hospital.

Asthma and Lung UK said number of life-threatening asthma attacks is expected to rise in the next couple of weeks as year-on-year there are spikes in hospital admissions for asthma attacks in September after children return to school.

Reasons for this have been suggested including children being exposed to more triggers, such as cold and flu viruses, when they return to education.

Additionally, it is suspected some fall out of the habit of taking their preventer inhaler with them in the summer and this carries over into the first few weeks of school.

Parents are being urged to make sure their children are taking their medicine as prescribed.

Parents are being urged to make sure their children take their medication as prescribed (PA)

They are also being encouraged to ensure that children have their reliever inhaler and spacer with them at school, as well as making sure they have had their yearly asthma review.

Latest available data on figures for asthma attacks in children is 2018, where 1,795 children were admitted to hospitals in England in September that year.

This was a sharp rise from the 435 admitted in August 2018.

Emma Rubach, head of health advice at Asthma and Lung UK, said: “Returning to school should be an exciting time for children, and the last thing any parent wants is to see is their child in hospital fighting for their life after an asthma attack.

“The best thing parents can do is to prevent their children having an asthma attack is to ensure they take their preventer inhaler – usually brown – every day as prescribed, this helps calm the inflammation in their airways and reduces the risk of an asthma attack.

“We would encourage parents to ensure that their child has their reliever inhaler – usually blue – and spacer at school to use if they have asthma symptoms and ensure their child has a yearly review with their GP or asthma nurse, this should include a check to ensure they are using their inhaler properly, and have a written asthma action plan.

“We would advise everyone who has a child with asthma to get more advice and support from the Asthma and Lung UK website or our Helpline.”