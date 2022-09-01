Carnival fever with a continental twist hit Fishguard and Goodwick over the bank holiday weekend, as the twin towns' annual celebration attracted the crowds to a sunny Lota Park.

The theme this year was French/ Welsh in connection with 225 years since the Last Invasion of Britain in Fishguard.

Jemima's army and the French on the round table float. Picture: Western Telegraph

The parade set off from Goodwick Parrog waved on by delighted onlookers.

Although there were fewer floats than previous years, the procession, led by Jemima Nicholas AKA Kay Roach, was bolstered by vehicles from the RNLI, coastguard, police and fire services and led by the vibrant rhythms of Samba Doc's marching band.

On the carnival field at Lota Park, a huge crowd of locals enjoyed entertainment from Lowri Jones School of Dance and from talented north Pembrokeshire band, Honey Fungus, as well as a drumming workshop with Samba Doc.

Samba Doc got the crown in the carnival spirit. Picture: Western Telegraph

There were stalls aplenty, many of them supporting local organisations and charities, as well as a barbeque and cream teas.

This year's carnival queen was Elise, she was accompanied by her princesses Abbie Ann and Poppy May.

Winner of the best window display was Shamrocks, with Playdays coming second and Alison's Flower Garden third.

The best float, judged by the mayor, was won by Round Table families and the runner up was Lowri Jones School of Dance.

Poppy Armstrong as a fairy won the first prize for the under 10s fancy dress, Rowan Hopson Griffiths as Buzz Lightyear, complete with rocket pushchair, came second and a group of Welsh and French children from the Round Table family float came third.

First prize winner Poppy Armstrong. Picture: Western Telegraph

In the 11-16 age group Aiden McLaughlin was the only entrant and walked away with first prize.

A piratical roar from winner Aiden McLaughlin

The 17 plus category was won by PCSO Carwyn Phillips so his green-wigged Elvis with Kay Roach's Jemima coming secons ane Emma Phillips as Wonder Woman third.

PCSO Carwyn won the adults fancy dress. Picture: Western Telegraph

"What a great carnival day we had," said round table chairman, Gerwyn Davies.

"We couldn't have done it without every single one of you, from sponsoring via the flyers, dressing up your business premises, putting a pound into our collection buckets, or buying a burger from the BBQ.

"Thanks to everyone who took part."