A woman and a man have been charged in connection with a series of thefts and driving offences which happened in Pembrokeshire this week.

The pair were arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning and held in custody.

Police confirmed this morning that the woman in her 40s has been charged with four counts of theft.

A man in his 30s has also been charged with theft and driving offences.

One of the thefts is understood to be from the gift shop at Solva Woollen Mill, which saw hundreds of pounds worth of goods go missing on Tuesday afternoon.

The owners of the mill, a favourite with the Royal Family, thanked the public for their support after the ‘utterly horrific day’ on Tuesday.

Police said that Natalie Rantanen, aged 47, of Castell Morgraig, Caerphilly, has been charged with four counts of theft.

She has been bailed to attend Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on September 27.

Justin Rantanen, aged 36, has been charged with two counts of theft, driving while disqualified and failing to provide a specimen.

Police said that he has been remanded to Haverfordwest Magistrates Court today.