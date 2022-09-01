One of Pembroke Dock’s great icons of the sky has been celebrated by town solicitor Philip Roache after he commissioned a painting of the Sunderland flying boat on the façade of his offices in Meyrick Street.

The Sunderland is synonymous with Pembroke Dock as this was the town that provided the iconic flying boat with a vital base during the Second World War. This resulted in Pembroke Dock gaining recognition as the world’s largest base for flying boats.

“It’s a very personal thing which I wanted to do for myself as well as for the town in general as I have a great deal of respect and admiration for the Sunderlands,” said Philip Roache who has run the legal practice for over 40 years.

“And it’s always good to see quality street art of this standard.”

The Sunderland was painted by popular Pembrokeshire artist Lloyd ‘the Graffiti’ Roberts who first began experimenting with spray art when he was living in Plymouth in the 1990s.

After moving to Pembrokeshire, he quickly became part of the local graffiti scene which led to him painting at events and festivals across the country.

Lloyd’s focus has always been to capture the energy of an image rather than just a carbon copy and this is precisely what has been achieved at the Philip Roache offices. Dove silhouettes have also been added to the painting as a symbol of peace.

During the 1940s the dockyards and waterways of Pembroke Dock were crammed with aircraft but the jewel in the crown was undoubtedly the Sunderland which was a massive aircraft that could take off and land on water.

Its roar could be heard throughout the town and the planes would venture far out into the Atlantic to protect merchant vessels.

“If Pembroke Dock hadn’t been able to continue the maritime trade, we would never have been able to win the Second World War, because we needed the munitions, the fuel, the food and the troops coming across the Atlantic,” explained military historian John Evans.

While the days of the flying boats are long gone, one Sunderland – a T9044 - remains at the bottom of the Milford Haven Waterway after it sank during a storm in 1940.

Thanks to volunteer divers and local heritage groups, a vast array of artefacts from the plane have been brought up to the surface.

They include two of the aircraft’s engines, its propellers and even the original gun turret and machine gun.