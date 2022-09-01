THE Farmers’ Union of Wales are gearing up to celebrate World School Milk Day, on Wednesday, September 28.

Dei Davies, Chair of the FUW Milk and Dairy Committee, said: “Milk has been a classroom staple since the 1940’s when it was introduced due to concerns of children's health and undernourishment.

“More recently a link has been made between undernourished children and their ability to concentrate in class.

“It is a very sad state of affairs that eighty years later, we are still talking of children going hungry and families in Wales facing poverty as a result of the current cost of living crisis.

“Milk packs a punch and has a bounty of nutritious benefits, with a 189ml carton of milk providing over half of a child’s calcium, iodine and vitamin B2 requirements as well as a plethora of other beneficial vitamins and minerals.

“But most impressive is that a small glass of milk will provide 100 per cent of a child's vitamin B12 requirement which is vital for sustaining a healthy nervous system and supporting the immune system in fighting off diseases.”

Elin Jenkins, FUW Policy Officer, said that another benefit of vitamin B12 was its ability to reduce fatigue and tiredness.

“So we want to see children and consumers across Wales full of energy after quenching their thirst with this local-produced superfood and show your support for World School Milk Day by sharing a picture of your school raising a glass of the white stuff!” she added.