A MAN who was caught with his genitals out while sitting on a bench was remanded in custody after appearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court.

On August 28, Solomon Gaughan, 48, was said to have been caught with his genitals exposed while sitting on a bench.

Gaughan alleged he had no recollection of his behaviour on the day in question due to drinking a bottle of alcohol he found.

Prosecution stated CCTV footage showed a man lying on a bench with a family and two children walking nearby, and when Gaughan sat up his penis was exposed.

Officers approached Gaughan who they said was lying on a bench with his bottom half naked and his genitals exposed.

Solicitor Mr Mike Kelleher opened Gaughan’s defence by questioning whether Gaughan was in fact exposing himself.

“Was he or was he not exposing his genitals,” said Mr Kelleher.

“He found alcohol which he drank. He believes the alcohol affected him and he does not know if it was the alcohol or something in the alcohol.”

Having been held in custody over the weekend Gaughan appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates on August 30. He pleaded not guilty to one charge of exposure.

Gaughan was remanded in custody after prosecution argued there was no guarantee he would appear for his next court hearing.

Described as a well-known fortune teller and busker, Gaughan has no fixed abode, living in a tent in Aberystwyth, and a history of failing to surrender to custody.

Gaughan’s next hearing will be held at Swansea Crown Court on September 27.

