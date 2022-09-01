More and more disabled beach lovers are being given the chance to explore the beaches of Pembrokeshire thanks to Pembrokeshire National Park’s Beach Wheelchair Scheme.

Fifteen years after its establishment, Park officials have confirmed that wheelchairs and other mobility ads are now available from 14 different locations throughout Pembrokeshire with the result that its beaches are being enjoyed by an ever-growing number of adults and children.

Standard-size beach wheelchars can now be hired from outlets at Poppit, West Angle Bay, Dale, Freswater East, Castle Beach Tenby, Saundersfoot, Newport, Broad Haven North and Whitesands while children’s beach wheelchairs are available at Poppit, Freshwater East, South and North Beaches, Tenby, and Coppet Hall.

Some of these beaches can also provide volunteer support for people who are in need of a helper.

The chairs are designed for wheelchair users as well as people who struggle to walk on sandy beaches.

While supporting improved access for many, they do not come with any additional harnesses, other than the lap belt. As a result, users will need to be able to get in and out of the chair without the need of a hoist or stand aid.

“Over the last 15 years, Pembrokeshire’s beaches really have become some of the most accessible in Wales, and the future looks brighter still,” said National Park wheelchair coordinator, Sarah Beauclerk.

“The feedback we’ve received from users has been incredible. For many, it’s been a long time since they were able to enjoy the sights and sounds of a beach, and using the wheelchairs has been an exhilarating and emotional experience."

With the exception of the Whitesands wheelchair, which can be picked up on site, subject to availability and a small charge, all wheelchairs can now be booked online in advance at https://beachwheelchairs.simplybook.it/v2/#book. This ensures that a reserved chair will be available on arrival.

To find out more about Access for All in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, including information on beach wheelchairs, visit http://www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/access-for-all.