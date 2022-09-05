The Milford Haven Islamic Centre will be opening its doors to the people of Pembrokeshire next weekend when they host two community open days at the Mosque in Charles Street.
The aim of the weekend is to give people the opportunity to visit the Hamad Bin Khalifa Islamic Centre and find out more about Islamic culture.
The event takes place on Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11 between 11am and 5pm and people will be given a chance to see calligraphy and enjoy free food provided by members of the mosque.
“We’re proud to be a part of this wonderful community and are so appreciative of the support that we have received,” commented Sheikh Abdullah on behalf of the Mosque.
“Extensive repairs and renovations of such an historic building in the town has given us a beautiful, social venue from which we extend a warm welcome to both Pembrokeshire’s Islamic and wider communities”.
Anyone wanting to attend the Community open days can just turn up at the mosque on Charles Street, Milford Haven which is at the old Tabernacle, next to the police station. Women are asked to wear respectable clothing.
