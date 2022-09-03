HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, August 31.

Kay O'Dare (Haverfordwest)

Kay passed away suddenly but peacefully at her home on August 8 aged 85 years. Much loved wife of the late Allan and loving mother of Barrie and Sue, she will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her family and many friends.

Funeral will be held on Monday, September 5, with the service 2.30pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Donations, if desired may be made payable to The Paul Sartori Foundation and sent c/o The Treasurer, Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP Enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821

Sandra Dixon (Sageston)

The death occurred suddenly, but peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Sunday, August 14 of Sandra Dixon, aged 71 years of Sageston, near Tenby. Beloved wife of Keith. Dearly loved mum of James and Rebecca and mother-in-law to John. An adored grandmother of George, Danny and Zoe.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, September 6 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12.15pm. There will be family flowers only, with donations, if so desired for the Paul Sartori Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Margaret Jones (Haverfordwest)

Margaret passed away peacefully on August 13 aged 86 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her family and many friends.

The funeral was held on Wednesday August 31 with a service at 1.45pm at Margaret's home in Richmond Crescent, Haverfordwest followed by cremation which took place at 2.30pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Flowers to the house or donations, if desired, for the Donkey Sanctuary may be sent c/o Slade House Farm, Sidmouth EX10 0NU. Enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821

David Christopher Mordecai (Freystrop)

David passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on August 14 aged 73 years. Dearly loved he will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 9 at 2pm at St. Justinian's Church, Little Milford followed by interment at Freystrop Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Llanelli & District Model Engineers can be sent c/o Mr. G. R. Wells esq, Penybanc, 14 Heol Mansant, Pontyates, SA15 5SB. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Ann Davies (Carmarthen)

Peacefully on Sunday, August 14 age 86 years, Ann of Carmarthen, beloved wife of the late Alun, devoted mother and mother in law of Alison and Stephen, much loved grandmother to Megan, Stanley and Florence, stepmother to Geraint and loving sister of Gwyon and the late Lionel. Ann will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

A service of thanksgiving will be held on Saturday, September 10 at St Davids Church Abergwili at 1pm. Floral tributes accepted or donation to the Cardiology Department, Glangwili Hospital, cheques made payable to League of Friends Glangwili Hospital c/o Peris Rice Carmarthen Funeral Director Royal Oak Chapel of Rest,Old St Clears Road Johnstown Carmarthen SA31 3JF tel 01267 243787.

Barbara Lloyd (Milford Haven)

The death occurred suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday, August 23 at Cheltenham General Hospital of Barbara Lloyd, aged 89 years of Observatory Avenue, Hakin, Milford Haven. Dearly loved wife of the late Leslie, she will be sadly missed by her devoted family and many friends.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, September 9 at 9.30am at Hamilton Court Funeral Home, Dartmouth Street, Milford Haven followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 10.45am. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Audrey Davies (Pembroke)

Audrey sadly passed away in Salisbury during Covid, but a memorial service has now been organised in St Mary's Church, Pembroke on Tuesday, September 6 at 11am to celebrate her long and happy life.

Her ashes will be interred in the churchyard with her husband Tudor, daughter Alison and mother Margaret. At her request, this is a celebration so please no black as she loved colour. A collection will be taken after the service with all contributions going to her beloved St Mary's Church and garden.

Myra Parkinson (Solva)

Suddenly at home in Solva on August 17, Myra will be sadly missed by her partner Moira, daughters Janet and Diane, grandchildren, family and friends.

Following Myra's wishes there will be a private cremation. Moira would like to extend her thanks for everyone's kind messages of sympathy and support.

Alison McCormack (Llangwm)

Alison passed away peacefully at her home on August 12 aged 61 years. Dearly loved, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

The funeral service took place on Friday, September 2 at 10.45am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Greenacres Animal Rescue can be sent directly to Ebbs Acre Farm, Talbenny, Haverfordwest, SA62 3XA. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Arwyn “Boggy” Lewis (Templeton)

Peacefully on Wednesday, August 24 at Caldey Grange Care Home, aged 85 years, Arwyn of Hillside Terrace, Templeton (former proprietor of Lewis and Edwards, Sageston). Beloved husband of the late Nan, much loved father of Fred, Mandy, Stephanie, Roger and Richard, a respected father-in-law and a dear grandfather and great grandfather.

Public funeral service at Henllan Chapel, Henllan Amgoed on Monday, September 5 at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be made for Cancer Research Wales via ww.pefd.co.uk or c/o Peter Evans Funeral Directors, Rosewood, Plashett, Laugharne, Carmarthen, SA33 4TT. Tel: 01994 427 261.

Leslie John Mitchell (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Leslie John Mitchell, affectionately known as 'Les', aged 61 years of Kitchener Close, Pembroke Dock. Loving husband of Yvonne. Dearly loved dad to Jennifer, Stephen, Harry and Carys. Cherished grandad to Teddy.

The funeral service took place at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on Thursday, September 1 at 1pm. There will be immediate family flowers only with donations, if so desired for Cancer Research UK c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk