Pembrokeshire residents are being invited to take part in a major consultation exercise to help shape the planning and delivery of the county's 'green infrastructure'.

A consultation is being launched today (Thursday,September 1) and will run for six weeks until 5pm on Friday, October 14 to allow members of the public to identify and comment on green infrastructure opportunities.

Green infrastructure includes natural and semi-natural features, green spaces, green corridors, rivers and lakes that intersperse and connect places.

These can range from entire ecosystems such as wetlands and rivers, parks, fields, gardens, street trees, hedgerows, roadside verges and green roofs or walls.

One of the green infrastructure developments in Pembroke

When appropriately planned, designed and managed, green infrastructure can deliver a wide range of benefits for people and wildlife.

As well as contributing to a sense of place they can aid health and well-being, biodiversity, tackle climate change and promote sustainability.

Land Use Consultants (LUC) are currently working on behalf of both Pembrokeshire County Council and Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority to undertake a Green Infrastructure Assessment across the county and prepare a series of management plans for Newport, Fishguard and Goodwick, Narberth, Haverfordwest, St Davids, Milford Haven, Neyland, Pembroke Dock, Pembroke, Saundersfoot and Tenby.

The consultation is open to all Pembrokeshire residents and will comprise an online survey and an interactive map to allow those taking part to identify Green Infrastructure opportunities and comment on any of the identified opportunities or projects for each of the 11 settlements.

The consultation will be available at: https://pembrokeshire-green-infrastructure-strategy-eng-luc.hub.arcgis.com/

“I would encourage members of the public to take part in this consultation to ensure we have your thoughts and comments on how Green Infrastructure is planned and delivered in Pembrokeshire," said Cllr Jon Harvey, the cabinet member for planning and housing delivery.

“As we all know from our experience from Covid-19 lockdowns over the past two years, green infrastructure is a key asset which contributes greatly towards the creation of quality places and well-being.

“Please take your opportunity to help shape this important work.”

LUC were commissioned in March 2022 to undertake the Green Infrastructure Assessment.

Since then they have held a series of online workshops for local authority employees, community groups and town and community Councils.

The green infrastructure assessment will form part of the evidence base for Pembrokeshire County Council’s revised Local Development Plan 2 and help contribute to the delivery of key national aims such as the Well-Being of Future Generations Act 2015 and Environment (Wales) Act 2016.

The identified Green Infrastructure projects will provide a road map for future investment of Local Places for Nature funding.