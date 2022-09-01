Changes to the way school transport places are allocated to those outside a catchment area, or within the walking distance limits set by council, are to be discussed by senior members.
Concessionary spaces on free school buses can be allocated if there are any spare after transport is provided to those eligible – pupils living in their school catchment area but two or more miles from their primary school or three or more miles from their secondary school.
A report to Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet on Monday (September 5) states that there are issues with the current system of allocating spaces relating to when they can be applied for or by, inequity of spaces available, issuing passes for schools with sixth forms and when concessionary passes are revoked.
It notes that there is “considerable backlash” when passes are revoked to ensure eligible pupils have a space, or a route is downsized to reflect catchment are numbers, while some head teachers have raised concerns about pupils in their catchment attending other schools, impacting sustainability.
Cabinet is asked to consider some policy changes – while acknowledging that not all of the issues identified can be resolved – including adding extreme and persistent bullying as a reason for transport and introducing when concessionary applications can be made, with a deadline of the third Friday in August.
Applications will be prioritised to those in catchment but under statutory walking distance and other cases considered in light of continuity of learning, with a final decision made by the relevant cabinet member.
