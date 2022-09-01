A man who escaped from the police and went on the run for nine days, before flooding a police cell when he was eventually caught, has been sentenced to twelve months in prison.

Lawrence James Goldsworthy was also sentenced for a dangerous driving offence in Manchester last year where, in a three-minute chase with police he jumped a red light, mounted the pavement and drove towards oncoming vehicles.

His Honour Judge Hugh Rees heard how Lawrence James Goldsworthy was arrested by police on May 6 this year for breaching bail conditions.

Police entered Goldsworthy’s father’s address to find the 32-year-old half naked and hiding in an upstairs wardrobe.

They handcuffed him but took the cuffs off to allow him to get dressed. When officers left the room, Goldsworthy made his escape.

He was tracked down in Salford nine days later. When returned to custody in Haverfordwest Police Station he flooded his cell by blocking the toilet with a torn-up book. He also threw sodden pages around the cell, at the walls and at a CCTV camera.

The court heard that previous to this, on July 18, 2021, Goldsworthy had been arrested for dangerous driving in Manchester.

Goldsworthy had accelerated the Seat Ibiza in attempt to get away from police.

During a three-minute car chase his dangerous driving included driving through a red light at speed, driving in the wrong lane towards oncoming vehicles, hurtling around a corner and almost losing control of the car in a busy area, driving at 50mph in a 30mph zone, failing to give way and mounting the pavement.

After he stopped the car, he got out and ran from it but police apprehended him. It transpired that he only had a provisional licence and no insurance.

In interview he insisted that he was the passenger of the car, and the case was listed for trial on August 24 of this year.

Goldsworthy, who is currently in prison for unrelated matters, changed his plea to guilty on August 1.

The court heard that he had 30 previous convictions for 52 offences including failing to surrender, criminal damage, common assault and battery.

In mitigation Dan Griffiths, defending, said that Goldsworthy had been diagnosed with autism and Asperger’s during his early life and had had a diagnosis of psychosis while in custody.

He said that these conditions were exacerbated by misuse of alcohol and drugs, which had been the cause of much of his offending.

He added that Goldsworthy had been in custody since May 18 and was now drug free and properly medicated for the first time in his life.

As well as this he had ‘thrown himself into’ rehabilitation work in prison and his positive attitude had earnt him the status of enhanced prisoner, meaning he could work in the prison kitchen.

Judge Rees handed down an eight-month sentence for dangerous driving and four months for the escape from lawful custody.

He added a month for the criminal damage, to run consecutively. He said that the total sentence of 12 months in prison would begin after Goldsworthy’s current sentence had expired.

He also disqualified him from driving for a total of two years.

“You have a remarkable record for somebody of 32,” he told Goldsworthy. “You have committed a whole host of offending. The time has for you to draw a line under behaving like Jack the Lad.”