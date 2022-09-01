Parts of St David's Cathedral usually kept under wraps will be open to the public this month as part of a series of free tours, where there will be a chance to share 'in-jokes' made by medieval clergy and to climb the winding, dusty stairs to the cathedral's bell tower.

The tours will be part of Cadw's Open Doors festival which was launched at St David's Cathedral this week.

During the event, which is funded and organised by Cadw this September, more than 200 of Wales' historic sites, landmarks and hidden gems will offer visitors free entry or free tours.

In Pembrokeshire St Davids Cathedral will host free tours during the weekend of September 24-25 and on Thursday, September 29.

One of these tours will introduce visitors to medieval wall paintings not usually open to members of the public as well as hidden gems within the cathedral and the Bishop's Palace.

The other will focus on the cathedral's gatehouse, including a tour of the bell tower and a chance to get up close and personal with the ten enormous bells inside.

Also open in the gatehouse is the Lapidarium which holds a collection of carved Celtic crosses dating back to the seventh century and underneath which is the dreaded oubliette, an underground cell reserved for the very worse prisoners.

Visitors will also be able to check out other areas of the gatehouse, including an ancient WC, not usually open to the public.

These parts of the cathedral are usually closed, partly due to safety and staffing issues.

"This is a wonderful initiative because it allows all of us to be open in ways that we can't sustain all year round," said Sarah Rowland-Jones, Dean of St David's Cathedral.

Ffion Reynolds, Cadw's arts and heritage manager added: "We warmly welcome the return of Open Doors.

"Not only is it a celebration of the rich and fascinating history Wales has to offer, but an opportunity for more people than ever before to inspire a life-long love of history and culture ― especially our future generations."

Other Pembrokeshire venues taking part in Open Doors include St Dogmaels Meline and churches in Lamphey, Rhoscrowther and Castlemartin.

The 2022 programme features a range of historic venues owned by Cadw, National Trust Wales, Church in Wales, local councils and private owners.

For the full list of Cadw and non-Cadw heritage sites taking part in Open Doors across Wales, please click here.

For information on how to attend an Open Doors event not being hosted at a Cadw site, visitors should contact the relevant venue directly.