The Hywel Dda Health Board has confirmed its commitment to pursuing what it describes as ‘a once in a generation chance to secure investment for a transformation of the health and care services of West Wales’.

The comment was made following this week’s announcement that Hywel Dda is currently awaiting the Welsh government’s decision concerning its £1.3b new hospital programme alongside the Cardiff and Vale Health Board. It is understood that Wrexham is also in the process of submitting a funding request however the Welsh government is yet to receive an official business case from the Betsi Cadwalader Health Board.

“No decision has yet been made on the two business cases submitted and both will be evaluated individually, and funding allocated accordingly,” commented a Welsh government spokesman.

Meanwhile, Hywel Dda has said that nothing has changed concerning its Programme Business Case which was submitted by the Board in February.

“We understand that several major capital schemes are being developed across NHS Wales and the Welsh government has confirmed at this point that no decision has been made,” commented a spokesperson.

The Hywel Dda business case includes the new 'urgent hospital' which is proposed to be built between Narberth and St Clears, re-purposing the existing hospitals at Glangwili and Withybush, developments at Prince Philip and Bronglais and investing in new community facilities across the three counties of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire.

Hywel Dda has also confirmed its continued investment in Withybush ‘because it is the right thing to do for our patients, staff and communities'.

Despite more than £18.9m having been spent on Withybush Hospital in the last three years, the Board has stated that it presents ‘a significant challenge’.

“A ‘do minimum’ option to keep four acute hospitals safe and functioning could cost £655m but this still would not bring the sites up to the modern standards we’re seeking for our communities.

“The current model for providing hospital health services is also unsustainable for reasons beyond our estate, not least of all the significant challenges in maintaining four medical rotas and associated workforce issues. This is why we think our Programme Business Case which includes a new urgent and planned care hospital, and a network of community health and well-being centres across west Wales, is critical.”