Shoppers could soon be flexing their muscles as well as their credit cards if a new gym gets the go ahead in Milford Haven.
A change of use application for a unit at Havens Head Retail Park has been submitted by Milford Haven Port Authority, and it its due to be decided next week.
A report to Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee on Tuesday, September 6 states that the unit is currently vacant and the change of use from retail to gym is recommended for approval.
A mezzanine floor would be created, increasing the floorspace to around 510sqm and “it is acknowledged that a gym requires a large floor area to accommodate large equipment.”
It is noted that the introduction of a café or food and drink sales within the premises would not be permitted and a change of use back to retail would be “unlikely to be supported” due to a high vacancy rate in the town centre.
The plan has the support of Milford Haven Town Council and no other objections have been received.
