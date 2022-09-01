THREE men will stand trial for alleged drug supply in Pembrokeshire, while another has pleaded guilty.

Daniel Ferman, of Maes y Mynydd, Newport, Ben Goldfuss-Tanner, of Gaerludd, Crymych, Brian Kerley, of Clos yr Helyg, Crymych, James Tinker, of Parc y Trap Road, Adpar, Newcastle Emlyn, and John Miles, of Lower Kingswood, Surrey, are all alleged to be involved in the supply of class A and class B drugs.

Ferman, Kerley and Miles will stand trial on January 9, 2023, which could last for up to two weeks.

Goldfuss-Tanner pleaded guilty, while Tinker is still to be arraigned after not having a solicitor to represent him. Tinker is set give his plea on September 23.

Ferman, 31, faces charges of being concerned in supplying Class A cocaine and Class B cannabis between June 2019 and April 2020.

Kerley, 29, is charged with being concerned in the supply of Class B cannabis between March 2019 and June 2019 and of being concerned in the supply of cocaine between May 2019 and June 2019.

Miles, 49, is charged with possessing cannabis with intent to supply and two further charges of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

Tinker, 39, is charged with supplying Class B cannabis between February and April 2020.

READ MORE

Goldfuss-Tanner, 24, was charged with being concerned in supplying cannabis on March 10, 2021 and additional charges of possessing cannabis and Psilocin (mushrooms). He is yet to be sentenced.

Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.