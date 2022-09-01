Pembrokeshire’s planning committee will decide whether five holiday lodges can be built near Llandissilio next week.

An application for self catering holiday accommodation at Three Wells, Llandissilio, is due for discussion at Tuesday’s (September 6) planning committee with council officers recommending that the plan is refused.

Its location in an area of “potential archaeological significance,” and outside the settlement boundary are two of the reasons given for the recommendation, along with foul waste drainage and the impact on local waterways.

The proposed lodges would be secured on concrete bases, sited in the southern part of the site, with an access track required, and would feature living areas with kitchen facilities, a bedroom and bathroom and sheltered porch/decking area.

A report to committee states that a possible “Neolithic curcus” and trackway connected to Pen-cnwc passing through the development site which would be of national significance if confirmed.

The report adds: “Dyfed Archaeological Trust has recommended that an archaeological evaluation is required, commencing with a survey, with the resulting report supplied prior to the determination of the planning application, and the results used to inform the need, if any, for further mitigation.”

Pembrokeshire county councillors will discuss the plan next week and the meeting, starting at 10am, can be viewed online.