Fire crews were called to attend a combine harvester which went up in smoke in Pembrokeshire yesterday evening, August 31.
The incident at Pwllcrochan was said to have been seen from as far as Neyland and smelt from as far Freshwater East, with fears it was another grass fire.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue confirmed: “At twenty to six crews from Pembroke Dock were called to Pwllcrochan, Pembroke, in an incident involving one combine harvester which was well alight.
“Crews extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets and left the scene at 7.17pm.”
Picture Simon P Cole
