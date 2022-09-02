Milford Haven Waterway has been branded ‘the prime place’ to establish a freeport status following yesterday’s announcement that bidding is now underway for the innovative new Freeport in Wales site.

“Freeports have the ability to transform communities with their enormous potentiality to create, develop and deliver unharnessed economic growth,” said local Senedd Member for Carmarthen West and Pembrokeshire, Samuel Kurtz.

“If we seize this opportunity with both hands, then all stakeholders need to be involved.

"Pembrokeshire has so much potential, from renewable energy creation to boosting existing industry infrastructure.

“As a result, I hope serious consideration is given to a Pembrokeshire Freeport bid.”

Bidders are being asked to demonstrate how a Welsh Freeport will provide more high-quality local jobs, attract fresh investment to Wales, and support the country to become more sustainable to reach net zero by 2050.

Consortiums will have 12 weeks from September 1 to assess the prospectus and prepare their bids, which will be jointly assessed by officials from the UK and Welsh governments in an open and transparent selection process. It is expected that the successful site will be announced this winter and become operational in 2023.

Backed by £26million in UK Government funding, a key aim of the Freeport Programme in Wales is to create jobs in new and exciting industries, boosting the local economy and regenerating the areas that need it most.

Welsh government Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething yesterday expressed his optimism at the way in which the Welsh freeport status will boost the nation’s sustainability.

“As an intrinsic part of our rich industrial history and the engine room of our economy, ports have huge potential to accelerate future industries which support net zero, from off-shore energy to advanced manufacturing,” he said.

“The Welsh Government believes a better deal for workers is essential to a fairer and more equal Wales. So I am looking for bids that break the industry ceiling on net zero standards, exemplify the high labour standards that promote fair work, and articulate a shared vision formed by long-lasting partnerships which genuinely involve all social partners.

“I look forward to considering innovative bids which deliver meaningful economic and social benefits for Wales.”

The UK Government and the Welsh Government have jointly agreed that they would be prepared to consider the case for a further additional Freeport in Wales, if a truly exceptional proposal were presented at the bidding stage. Wales has already received millions from UK Government to support levelling up which has included the transformation project at Haverfordwest Castle into an attraction branded as ‘ready for all seasons’.