When Dezzas Cabin was established way back in 2014, its initial purpose was to assist families struggling with social and mental health issues and help them engage with the social services network.

Fast forward eight years and the mobile community charity is now supporting hundreds of local people every single week with it’s philosophy of ‘give what you can, take what you need’.

This week, Dezzas Cabin opened its fourth outlet in Diamond Street, Pembroke Dock on the same day that the much-loved Derek Brundrett would have celebrated his 23rd birthday. Sadly Derek, otherwise known as Dezza, took his own life because of the stresses and struggles he was facing in his daily life.

“At the time, as a parent I had nowhere I could really turn to or anyone I could trust to actually commit to a promise of help,” says his mother, Kristina.

“The systems failed my son and I don't want anybody to ever feel or go through what some of our committee members have endured. Sharing the experiences and the roads we went down ourselves can only help.”

As a result, for the past eight years Kristina and her team has provided support to anyone who needs it by sourcing essential items which can be donated to people most in need and provide a listening ear to those who need to be heard. And if Dezzas Cabin feel they are unable to help the individual, they can signpost them to the relevant free supporting services such as housing, homelessness, alcohol and substance misuse, benefits and social services.

Dezzas Cabin is now supported by over 35 volunteers who help run four separate locations in High Street Haverfordwest, Diamond Street, Pembroke Dock, a warehouse in Brickhurst Park, Johnston and the community centre in Monkton where tabletop sales are held every Sunday between 12pm and 3pm as well as a gardening group where the community comes together to learn gardening and cookery skills. The community centre also runs bingo sessions every Thursday between 6pm and 9pm.

“Since Dezzas Cabin was set up, we began to realise that many people suffering from mental heath issues don’t always have the money to buy essential items so this was when Kristina decided to start accepting donations to gift to others,” explains Bethany Clark, the chairperson of Dezzas Cabin.

“Naturally our overheads and rates must be paid, so cash donations are essential to keep Dezzas Cabin going.

“We’d just like to thank everyone who’s supported us over the years and who continue to support us today - our volunteers are priceless.”