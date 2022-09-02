The former Coronation Street actress Hayley Tamaddon was rushed to hospital with a mystery illness over the weekend.

Hayley had let people know of her situation when she posted on her Instagram story, of her in a hospital bed hooked up to a drip.

She captioned the post: "So.. not the greatest of weekends.."

It is not yet known why Hayley had needed to go to hospital, as no further updates have been given yet on her social media.

Earlier this year Hayley had another health scare after a brush with Covid that left her with no energy.

Hayley Tamaddon was rushed to hospital at the weekend (PA)

She said: "Like many others, I now seem to be experiencing symptoms which are attributed to Long Covid – a permanent headache, ringing in my ears, no energy and I feel totally fatigued."

Hayley played the character of Andrea Beckett on Coronation Street for 148 episodes between 2013 and 2015.

Additionally, she had a regular role on another ITV soap in Emmerdale prior to that, playing the role of Del Dingle for 213 episodes between 2005 and 2007.

She also took part on Dancing on Ice in 2010, eventually winning the competition alongside her professional partner Daniel Whiston.