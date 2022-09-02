DYFED-Powys Police is warning people to be on their guard after an increase in reports of attempted scams in recent days.

Scammers are pretending to be police officers and telling people that their credit card has been cloned in an attempt to get the victim's credit card details.

With 11 reports in the past two days, all of which have realised it was a scam and hung up, officers fear there could be people who don’t yet realise they have been caught out by scammers.

DC Gareth Jordan from Dyfed-Powys Police’s Economic Crime Team is concerned there might be people out there who will need help.

“We have seen a spike in reports saying they have received phone calls from people pretending to be police officers and telling them that their credit card has been cloned," said DC Jordan.

“We’ve had 11 such calls in the past two days and they appear to be targeting the Ceredigion area.

“So far no-one has reported any losses but we may only be hearing from those that recognise this is a scam.

“Often the realisation of these crimes may come weeks later – when the criminal has been successful.”

DC Jordan said the caller tells the potential victim they are from Paddington or Paddington Green Police Station Specialist Fraud Team.

If they are calling a landline, they tell the recipient to dial 999 to confirm it is the police, but the line is kept open by the caller.

The aim is to get the victim to either part with their credit card details, or possibly to get them to withdraw money and have it picked up by courier (Courier Fraud).

Remember -