THE family of a father of two who was killed in a collision in Haverfordwest on Friday, August 26, have paid tribute to a ‘loving father’.

Motorcyclist Andrew Clark, known locally as Clarky, died at the scene of a four vehicle collision on Freemans Way at around 5.30pm. He was 34.

His family has issued a tribute, saying Andrew worked hard to support his family which included two young girls.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our beloved Andrew Clark (Clarky)," said the statement.

“He was far too young to be taken and had so much more life left to live.

“He leaves his two young daughters, his brothers and sisters, his partner and his puppy Loki.

“Andrew was a loving father who doted on his two daughters.

“He worked hard to provide for them and was kind, generous and willing to help others.

“He was a joker and loved a laugh and banter!

“Andrew loved his cars, motorbikes and spending time with his family.

“For many years, Andrew worked as a fisherman and enjoyed his time at sea and was always willing to offer his catch to his loved ones."

Andrew was said to be a loving father who doted on his two daughters and enjoyed banter

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed a motorcyclist died in a four-vehicle collision on Freemans Way, Haverfordwest on Friday August 26.

The crash took place at 5.30pm.

Sadly the rider of a grey motorcycle involved in the collision was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

The road was closed for a number of hours for emergency services to deal with the collision and for investigative work to begin. It reopened at around 1.15am, Saturday, August 28.

The family's tribute went on to say they were grateful for the support they had received.

“Andrew will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

“We have been overwhelmed by the messages of love, condolence and support received which have offered comfort whilst we all come to terms with the sad news.”

The family added its thanks to the emergency services and members of the public who assisted on the day.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision.

Anyone who was travelling on Freemans Way at the time and may have witnessed this incident or may have dash cam footage are requested to contact Dyfed Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

Quote reference number DP-20220826-338.