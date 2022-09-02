ULTRAFAST broadband has been installed in a Pembrokeshire village during a local project.

Broadway Partners has connected 88 homes in Ambleston with ultrafast and affordable homes.

On Tuesday, August 30, the provider held a celebration for the local community at the village hall which included a presentation on the broadband project, a Q&A session and a raffle and refreshments.

Reece Simmons, regional manager at Broadway Partners, said: “It’s great to be able to celebrate with the local community in Ambleston following our efforts to improve broadband in the area, alongside our various projects in wider regions. We’ve made great progress in the village already and more homes are being connected each day.

“We’re extremely proud of this project in particular, and our hope is that it brings the community one step closer to bridging the digital divide, and reaping the benefits of superfast internet speeds. Our work in Ambleston is part of our larger investment and commitment to delivering reliable fibre networks in Wales, and we’re excited to see what the future holds in our mission to prevent digital exclusion.”

Before the project, some residents in Ambleston were struggling with their WiFi speeds, with some as slow as 4Mbps.

Broadway Partners is still offering its entry package for Ambleston residents at £19.99 a month.