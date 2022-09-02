CUMBRIAN TV chef Dave Myers is ‘in the trenches’ but ‘getting there’, says Si King, co-star of The Hairy Bikers.

Si gave the update on his long-time co-star and good friend while giving a cookery demonstration at the Bolton Food and Drink festival.

Dave had to pull out of the event because of his recent cancer diagnosis.

Si took the time to thank crowds at the end of the demonstration.

He said: "I just wanted to say, from Dave and I, thank you so so very much for all of the goodwill and support, all the messages really do not go unnoticed. He's doing canny but as you appreciate he's right in the trenches of it all at the minute but he's getting there, thank God."

Barrovian Dave Myers found fame as one half of cooking duo the Hairy Bikers alongside Si King.

He revealed in May this year while speaking on the Hairy Bikers – Agony Uncles podcast that he was battling with the disease.

He said: "Anyway Kingy, I've got to come clean now, I haven't been too well recently and, basically, I've got to have some chemo, you know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me, I'm not going to be filming, some of the festivals I'm not going to be able to go to, some may be OK but this year's a bit of a write-off for us."

The chef took a light-hearted approach to his diagnosis, joking about becoming a ‘baldy biker’.

He said: "I may be a baldy biker for a while so it's just a warning, I don't want to make a fuss about it, I look all right bald actually."

Myers has previously spoken about health struggles, including discovering he had glaucoma - an eye condition that can lead to blindness.

In 2018 Myers revealed he had originally dismissed the condition as a bad hangover.

King has also spoken openly about suffering from a brain aneurysm in 2014, which he later said he was only able to survive due to considerable weight loss.