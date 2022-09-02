As schoolchildren are preparing for one of the most cost-crippling winters for decades, calls are being made for free school meals to be extended to all secondary schoolchildren.

Earlier this year an agreement between the Welsh government and Plaid Cymru entitled all primary school children in Wales to be given free school meals, starting from this week. Now Senedd Plaid leader Adam Price wants to see this extended to include all secondary school children.

“I’m under no illusion that this will be easy, but there can be no doubt that it’s necessary,” Adam Price said this week.

“ Hungry children cannot learn, and this is no less true in secondary schools as it is in primary schools.”

Adam Price’s comments have been echoed by Pembrokeshire county council’s cabinet member for education, Guy Woodham.

“It’s unbelievable that in 2022 one of the richest countries in the world is struggling to tackle such a huge cost of living crisis,” he said.

“Children shouldn’t be going without meals and the idea of having universal school meals for both primary and secondary pupils is something I’m very keen to promote.”

Cllr Guy Woodham

Cllr Woodham went on to say that Pembrokeshire County Council is already examining ways of tackling the county’s child poverty issue.

Data published earlier this year by the Department for Work and Pensions revealed that a total of 6,261 children in Pembrokeshire under the age of 16 are living in families with low incomes. This is an estimated 29.3 per cent which is up 23 per cent from the year before and the highest figures since comparable records began in 2014-15. A family is defined as low income if it earns less than 60 per cent of the national median household income.

“The number of food parcels currently being delivered throughout Pembrokeshire has increased significantly this year and my gut feeling is that this is going to get much worse as we head into the winter," continued Cllr Woodham.

"And individual circumstances which are being brought to my attention are very concerning indeed.

“When Pembrokeshire County Council comes to setting the council tax next year, a major consideration has to be the way in which any increases will affect families.

“If we are able to identify suitable interventions to support free school meals for all children, then I’m all for it.”

Meanwhile Adam Price has renewed his calls for this issue to be set as a national commitment.

“Anything we can do now to help plan for a future rollout of this policy is essential – we've learned a lot and overcome a number of challenges to hit the target of commencing the rollout of free school meals for primary school pupils. Now, in conjunction with local government across Wale,s we stand ready to offer expertise and ideas as to what this could look like in secondary school settings too.”