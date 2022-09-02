A PRISONER who had not returned after being temporarily released from prison was arrested on the A40 between Sennybridge and Brecon yesterday, September 1, Dyfed-Powys police has confirmed.
Jon Marc Stephens, aged 36, was arrested after being released from HMP Layhill in South Gloucestershire over two weeks ago.
On arrest, Stephens was charged with being in possession of a bladed article.
Police said Stephens will appear at court today, September 2.
"A prisoner who had not returned after being temporarily released from HMP Layhill in South Gloucestershire on Wednesday, August 17, has been arrested," said a police spokesperson
"Jon Marc Stephens was arrested on the A40 between Sennybridge and Brecon yesterday (1 September).
"He has been charged with being a temporarily released prisoner unlawfully at large and two counts of possession of a bladed article.
"Stephens was remanded to appear at Merthyr Magistrates Court today."
