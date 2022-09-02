MS CEFIN Campbell recently met with Newport pharmacist Richard Evans to support a campaign aimed at providing medical support for casualties of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Medicines to Ukraine campaign was launched following increased calls for specialist help from Ukrainian hospitals as a result of the conflict that followed Russia’s invasion in February.

The campaign is working with Pharmacists Without Borders and other relevant charity partners and has already raised over £160,000 to aid in the purchase of specialist medication as the humanitarian crisis deepens.

As part of the campaign, a co-ordinated effort has been secured with Polish and Ukrainian authorities, ensuring the safe and secure transit of specialist medicines across the border into Ukraine under the most optimal conditions.

“As the dreadful conflict in Ukraine continues and the news’ attention inevitably turns elsewhere, it’s easy to overlook the unimaginable hardship and suffering many Ukrainians continue to face on a daily basis,” said Mr Campbell.

“In many instances, this fundraising campaign to ascertain specialist medicines is the difference between life and death for casualties, and I would urge everyone to give as they can to support this crucial humanitarian effort.

“I would also like to thank Richard Evans for the work he is doing locally to promote the campaign and thank those who have already given generously towards the effort.

“As well as highlighting this important campaign, I also welcomed the opportunity to meet Richard and better understand the important role and support our local pharmacies can provide within our rural communities.”

Richard, who works at Newport Pharmacy, and is also a member of the Pharmacists’ Defence Association, said: “I am grateful to Cefin Campbell’s for his support of the vital campaign to provide support for those facing hardship in Ukraine as the crisis intensifies.

“The campaign has already helped raised thousands of pounds which has provided lifesaving support to many.

"However, I would continue to urge everyone to give generously as every penny makes a difference to those people in Ukraine facing such horror.”

Donations can be made to the Medicines to Ukraine campaign on their website: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/medicines-to-ukraine-cafod