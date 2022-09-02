Local emergency lifeboat crews have been called to yet another paddle boarding incident after three boarders were blown three-quarters of a mile offshore at Caerfai Bay near St Davids.
A series of 999 calls were made to the coastguard just before 2.30pm on Wednesday by onlookers and the casualities, as they found themselves being carried out to sea by the wind.
As a result, the St Davids RNLI vounteer crew launched their all-weather Tamar, the Norah Wortley, and crew confirmed that they made their 'best speed' to the location.
The casualties were swiftly located using binoculars and were rescued three-quarters of a mile offshore.
Once safely aboard the lifeboat, the casualties were returned to their launch point at Caerfai where they were greeted by the Davids Coastguard Rescue team.
"Thankfully the casualties each had their own mobile devices protected in waterproof cases which enabled them to make the vital call for help," said Will Chant, RNLI Coxswain for the St Davids Lifeboat.
"By remaining together on their stand-up paddle boards, they ensured we were able to locate and rescue them swiftly."
Will Chant reminded watersports enthusiasts that if they're heading out to sea they should always check the local weather conditions and carry a means of calling for help.
