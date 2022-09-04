PEMBROKESHIRE has a strong connection with the military, including having working ranges at Castlemartin and Manorbier.

Throughout the decades, it has been an important location for all of the military, including Operation Jantzen rehearsals to prepare for D-Day and using Pembroke Dock as a key base.

Pembrokeshire was also home to the flying sea planes - the Short Sunderlands, which were a popular feature of Pembroke Dock.

Here we take a look at some images showing Pembrokeshire's military and aviation history, including the clever camouflaging of RAF hangars.

Western Telegraph: An undated image of the pilots and crew at RAF Brawdy with a Hawker Hunter T7. Picture: Bob LawrenceAn undated image of the pilots and crew at RAF Brawdy with a Hawker Hunter T7. Picture: Bob Lawrence

Western Telegraph: Sunderlands on the water in the 1940s or 50s. Picture: Valerie KingSunderlands on the water in the 1940s or 50s. Picture: Valerie King

Western Telegraph: Sunderlands in Pembroke Dock around 1955. Picture: Margaret FreilSunderlands in Pembroke Dock around 1955. Picture: Margaret Freil

MORE NEWS:

Western Telegraph: Camouflaged RAF hangars at Pembroke Dock during the Second World War. Picture: Peter MitchellCamouflaged RAF hangars at Pembroke Dock during the Second World War. Picture: Peter Mitchell

Western Telegraph: The French Navy with a Short Sunderland at Pembroke Dock in 1943. Picture: Jeff DunnThe French Navy with a Short Sunderland at Pembroke Dock in 1943. Picture: Jeff Dunn

Western Telegraph: The RAF placed this plane in the car park of the old Co Op shop in the 1970s. Picture: Kevin LewisThe RAF placed this plane in the car park of the old Co Op shop in the 1970s. Picture: Kevin Lewis

The pictures were submitted by members of our nostalgia group, Our Pembrokeshire Memories. If you would like to join, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.