PEMBROKESHIRE has a strong connection with the military, including having working ranges at Castlemartin and Manorbier.
Throughout the decades, it has been an important location for all of the military, including Operation Jantzen rehearsals to prepare for D-Day and using Pembroke Dock as a key base.
Pembrokeshire was also home to the flying sea planes - the Short Sunderlands, which were a popular feature of Pembroke Dock.
Here we take a look at some images showing Pembrokeshire's military and aviation history, including the clever camouflaging of RAF hangars.
