WORK to develop a new roof terrace adjoining the refurbished Ward 10 at Withybush Hospital, has begun.

Hywel Dda say the hospital’s refurbished Ward 10 provides an improved and enhanced environment in which to care for patients.

The modern, purpose-built area is dementia friendly, supporting those with bariatric requirements and with improved facilities for relatives.

The overall ward development scheme, mainly funded by Welsh Government, also benefited from more than £500,000 of charitable donations from the health board’s Pembrokeshire Cancer Services Fund, Elly’s Ward 10 Flag Appeal, together with significant donations from the late Luke Harding and his family.

A spokesperson for Hywel Dda said: "Thanks to the fantastic fundraising efforts and the generosity of the local community, work to develop a new roof terrace adjoining the refurbished Ward 10 at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest began on July 18.

"The roof terrace development is being made possible thanks to Elly’s Ward 10 Flag Appeal and those who have generously made charitable donations to the Appeal and the health board’s Pembrokeshire Cancer Services Fund.

"This new outdoor space will enhance the experience and well-being of patients and staff on the ward who will be able to benefit from fresh air and being outdoors."

Dr Andrew Burns, hospital director at Withybush thanked everyone involved for their support in the enhancement.

“We’re excited to see the work begin on the roof terrace," said Dr Burns. "We anticipate the work being completed this coming autumn. It’s going to be a wonderful addition to the ward, which patients and staff will benefit from.

“In the meantime, we thank Elly’s Ward 10 Flag Appeal, the Pembrokeshire community and everyone involved for their contribution, support and generosity.”

Hospital staff with Lyn and Elly Neville

READ MORE

Lyn Neville, Elly’s father, added: “All of us involved with Elly’s Flag Appeal are proud to be able to contribute towards the Ward 10 roof terrace project.

"This will enable patients to enjoy some outside space.

"Hospital can be a daunting place and small things, like being able to have some fresh air, can make a big difference to a patient’s mental health and well-being.”

Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.