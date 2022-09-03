THE Western Telegraph Camera Club has 2,600 members who regularly post stunning images from across Pembrokeshire.
Each week we set them a theme to take photos relating to. This week we chose to combine the letters 'V, X and Z' and received some great entries across the three letters, from voles and zebras to zen and x marking the spot.
Here are just a few of our favourites.
MORE NEWS:
If you would like to join the camera club and have your photos featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here