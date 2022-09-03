THE Western Telegraph Camera Club has 2,600 members who regularly post stunning images from across Pembrokeshire.

Each week we set them a theme to take photos relating to. This week we chose to combine the letters 'V, X and Z' and received some great entries across the three letters, from voles and zebras to zen and x marking the spot.

Here are just a few of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Vole. Picture: Karen MorrisVole. Picture: Karen Morris

Western Telegraph: Zen in Lawrenny. Picture: Rowenna SinclairZen in Lawrenny. Picture: Rowenna Sinclair

Western Telegraph: Xanthic sky over St David's. Picture: Maria PerkinsXanthic sky over St David's. Picture: Maria Perkins

Western Telegraph: X marks the sky. Picture: Zoe McLuckieX marks the sky. Picture: Zoe McLuckie

Western Telegraph: Zapped tree. Picture: John NorthallZapped tree. Picture: John Northall

Western Telegraph: Zebra. Picture: Lacey Kathleen MasonZebra. Picture: Lacey Kathleen Mason

If you would like to join the camera club and have your photos featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.