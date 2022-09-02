Tiers Cross residents have cause to celebrate this week after work got underway on the new council-home development projects at Tudor Place.

The project will see the ten existing pre-fabricated houses replaced by 11 quality, sustainable and affordable council homes.

An artist's impression of Tudor Place, Tiers Cross

"We're delighted that work has started,” said returning tenants Zoe and Chris McLuckie. “We have an amazing future ahead of us here and we’re looking forward to returning to our family home in Tiers Cross.”

To celebrate work starting at the site, a ‘meet and greet event’ was recently held between the returning tenants, the contractor and his staff, and Pembrokeshire county councillors.

“It’s so good to see this development moving forward and it was wonderful to meet some of the tenants who will be returning to their homes at Tudor Place,” said Pembrokeshire’s cabinet member for planning and housing delivery, Cllr Jon Harvey.

“The development will provide good quality desirable homes which residents can take pride in and aid health and well-being.

“The development of new social and affordable homes is a key priority nationally for Welsh Government and locally for us in Pembrokeshire and this development is one of a number of new housing schemes that the Council will be delivering.”

Tudor Place development is the second Pembrokeshire County Council housing site in the Authority’s ambitious housing development programme and work at the site is due for completion in July 2023.

The development will provide modern sustainable homes for future generations, designed to the highest standards to be highly energy efficient and built to have a positive impact on the environment.

The development has been warmly welcomed by the Tiers Cross community.

"It’s great to see TyCroes Group Ltd commence work on the development at Tudor Place,” said community council chairperson Claire George, “and as a community we look forward to welcoming residents back to the village in the very near future."