THE ST DAVIDS Peninsula Carnival welcomed the long-awaited return of floats at the event, held on Bank Holiday Monday.

It’s five years since the carnival had floats with cash prizes given for the best float.

‘Penknife Club with Conservative tea party’, was voted the best float on the day winning the £250 grand prize.

Second best float was the Watson-Rose family with their Marvels-themed float – taking home a cool £100.

Third place Thomas family with their Commonwealth Games themed float – taking the £50 third-placed prize.

Floats were back at the St Davids Penisula Carnival held on August 29

The carnival was described as a great community success

The carnival started from Oriel y Parc at 2pm, led by the Samba Doc band and headed down High Street then on to Nun Street, finishing with an after party at the rugby club.

There was live music, dancing and a bouncy castle provided.

Watson-Rose family with their Marvels themed float taking home a cool £100

There was live music, dancing and a bouncy castle

READ MORE

Family fun at the carnival. Photo by Rachel Thomas

The carnival started from Oriel y Parc at 2pm, led by the Samba Doc band

A spokesperson for the event said the carnival rounded off the summer perfectly.

“Wow! Wow! Wow! It was everything we hoped for and more.

“There was a great turn and lots of community energy and involvement.

“A big thank you to the community for turning up and getting involved. See you all next year.”

The mayor of St Davids showed up in style

There were plenty of characters at the carnival

Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.