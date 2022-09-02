THE ST DAVIDS Peninsula Carnival welcomed the long-awaited return of floats at the event, held on Bank Holiday Monday.

It’s five years since the carnival had floats with cash prizes given for the best float.

‘Penknife Club with Conservative tea party’, was voted the best float on the day winning the £250 grand prize.

Second best float was the Watson-Rose family with their Marvels-themed float – taking home a cool £100.

Third place Thomas family with their Commonwealth Games themed float – taking the £50 third-placed prize.

The carnival started from Oriel y Parc at 2pm, led by the Samba Doc band and headed down High Street then on to Nun Street, finishing with an after party at the rugby club.

There was live music, dancing and a bouncy castle provided.

Western Telegraph: Family fun at the carnival. Photo by Rachel ThomasFamily fun at the carnival. Photo by Rachel Thomas

A spokesperson for the event said the carnival rounded off the summer perfectly.

“Wow! Wow! Wow! It was everything we hoped for and more.

“There was a great turn and lots of community energy and involvement.

“A big thank you to the community for turning up and getting involved. See you all next year.”

