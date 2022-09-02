Concerns have been raised over the proposed new care home which developers are keen to construct on the site of the former Cleddau Bridge Hotel, Pembroke Dock.

Residents fear the development, described by planners as ‘significant’, will lead to serious traffic and congestion issues on the adjoining Essex Road.

“I’ve canvassed the views of local residents and it’s apparent that they are concerned about the car parking facilties and the potential for overspill onto Essex Road,” commented county councillor Joshua Beynon.

“The area in question is a busy road, so any overspill would cause a significant impact to the residents.”

Cllr Beynon went on to say that residents are also concerned over the height of the proposed two-storey care home which will be at odds with the character of the surrounding area; nearby premises are predominantly one storey with attic conversions and dormers.

“Another issue which has been raised is the concern over whether the care home will be built without being able to operate with the current shortage of staff in health and social care settings,” continued Cllr Beynon. “This is something the developer has to consider.”

Finally, the Pembroke Dock residents are concerned that the historic path that leads between Pembroke Ferry and Connaught Way must be protected and enhanced, given the large range of biodiversity that exists there.

"Any development should enhance what is already available in the local amenity,” added Cllr Beynon.

A consultation process is currently underway concerning plans released by Evans Banks Planning Limited to develop the 2.45acre site into a residential care home, which is estimated to contain between 55 and 70 en-suite bedrooms as well as two linked blocks of bungalows.

The former Cleddau Bridge Hotel, has lain in a semi-derelict condition following a fire that broke out in March 2019.

Full planning was granted in May 2018 for the change of use to a 48-bedroom care home however as a result of the fire, the building suffered severe structural damage to its entire fabric while some sections have completely collapsed.

The consultation procedure will continue until next Friday, September 9.

Responses can be made via email to info@evansbanks.com or in writing to Evans Banks Planning Ltd, 2 Llandeilo Road, Cross Hands, Carmarthenshire, SA14 6NA.