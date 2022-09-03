NEWCASTLE Emlyn rally driver James Williams will be stepping into a new car for his home round of the Motorsport UK British Rally Championship this weekend.

Rali Ceredigion will be a special occasion for the homegrown hero, as he will also be giving the latest Hyundai i20 Rally2 its UK debut on the Welsh closed road event.

Williams, along with fellow countryman Dai Roberts in the navigators seat, currently sits third in the British Rally Championship standings and is eyeing a big push on home soil to bring them closer to the title protagonists.

So far this season, the 24-year-old has been campaigning the older specification i20 R5 car, producing some stellar performances including two podiums, with a season-best of second in the Jim Clark Rally back in May.

Now, James and the Hyundai Power Products Rally Team have been tasked with giving the latest Rally2 four-wheel-drive machine from Hyundai Motorsport its first public outing on a UK event – a challenge the west Walian is relishing.

“I have been waiting for this round all season,” enthused Williams. “Your home event of a British championship is always something very special.

“We started the season really well with the podiums, but the last two events have been a bit trying.

“We have the latest car from Hyundai Motorsport at our disposal now and I am really fired up – I want to be fighting at the front on my home rally.

“It wouldn’t be possible this weekend without all of the team, in particular JDS Machinery and Valtra Tractors who have helped to make this exciting opportunity possible.

“It is an honour to he giving the latest Rally2 car from Hyundai its UK debut, I really hope to be stood alongside Dai and the car spraying the champagne in Aberystwyth come Sunday!”

James would like to thank his team of loyal partners: Hyundai Power Products, Rally Cover, Performance 1st Coaching, West Wales Lubricants, Palletline, Craftric Technology, Speedline Corse UK, Hide Away Wales, West Coast Finance, Ceir Castle Motors, VP Racing Fuels, Michelin and the Gareth Roberts Memorial Fund.