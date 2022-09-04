PRIMARY school pupils from all over Wales are being invited to enter a Christmas card design themed around farming for the FUW’s Christmas card competition.
The FUW are asking children aged from four to 11 to design a Christmas farming scene for their Christmas cards, which will be sold to raise money for the union’s charity, The DPJ Foundation.
FUW president Glyn Roberts said: “The competition will be split into Welsh language and English language categories.
“Children can use any media in their entries, such as crayons, coloured pencils, felt tipped pens or paint which must be completed on an A4 sheet of paper and emailed to us in jpeg format.
“The only stipulation is that it must be a Christmas card showing a farming scene.
“The competition has been a huge success in the past and we hope we can once again count on the support of our primary schools all over Wales.”
The winner of each category will receive a £30 gift voucher for themselves, a packet of the Christmas cards depicting their design, one day’s free admittance to the 2022 Royal Welsh Winter Fair to receive their prizes and a £50 cheque for their school.
The closing date for entries is Friday, October 28.
The pupil’s name, age, class number, school name and home address must be included on all entries, which should be e-mailed to ytir@fuw.org.uk
