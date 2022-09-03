A 43-year-old Pembroke man has been told he needs to ‘work and think about his actions’ after appearing in court on an assault charge.

Mark Stephen Hearne of Devon Drive was before West Glamorgan Magistrates in Swansea last Monday, August 29 where he pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her on August 26.

He was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months on the grounds of the seriousness of the offence and his previous convictions.

The sentence was suspended because the court felt that Hearne needed to ‘work and think about his actions’.

He was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge to fund victim services and costs of £85 and must pay the total of £239 by October 31.