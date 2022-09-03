THOUSANDS of wrestling fans are expected to descend on Cardiff for today's WWE Clash in the Castle event at the Principality Stadium.

Transport providers in Wales have outlined some advice for those travelling to the capital, with fans warned to plan ahead.

Jan Chaudhry-Van der Velde, Transport for Wales managing director, said: "We’re looking forward to welcoming the tens of thousands of WWE fans to Cardiff and will be doing all we can to get people in and out of Cardiff as efficiently as possible.

"We’ll be using all available train carriages, strengthening services around Cardiff and the surrounding areas and supporting our rail services with additional road transport, where needed.

"We have a detailed and well-established plan in place for after the event and it’s vital that people familiarise themselves with the post-event queuing system in advance.

"Queues are unavoidable with so many people wishing to travel but we would like to thank customers in advance for their patience and cooperation."

Great Western Rail will be providing additional trains to Newport and Bristol Temple Meads from 10.47pm, and to Swansea from 10.53pm.

GWR customer service and operations director, Richard Rowland, said: "We’re doing all we can to help customers home following the wrestling and we are pleased to be able to provide these additional services.

"But Cardiff Central is going to be especially busy after the WWE and we would encourage customers to check journey times and allow sufficient time to queue to board trains safely."

Thankfully, there are no engineering works taking place on the railway which will disrupt the journey for those attending the event.

Dorian Davies, head of readiness and resilience at Network Rail said: "I’m pleased to say Network Rail has no planned engineering works which would affect passengers travelling to and from the event on Saturday, September 3.

"We’re working very closely with our train operating partners to ensure rail services run as smoothly as possible but we would like to remind passengers to check before travelling, this weekend, as services will be much busier than usual."

To help ease congestion around the city and for shorter journey times, those travelling withing Cardiff are asked to take advantage of the city's public transport, hire bikes and walking routes.

Cardiff Queen Street station will be closed from 9.30pm.

Roads around Cardiff such as the M4, A48(M) and A4232 are predicted to be busy, so motorists are advised to plan their journey in advance and to check the Traffic Wales website and Traffic Wales social media accounts for updates.