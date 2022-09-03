The family of a Pembrokeshire police officer who tragically died in the line of duty have joined Dyfed-Powys Police officers at an annual service of remembrance.

Detective Constable Roger Meyrick of Tenby was a Pembrokeshire drugs officer who was killed, along with two other officers, in a collision with a lorry while on surveillance training.

DC Meyrick was 37 years old at the time of his death on October 18, 1990 and left behind a wife and three children. He was a keen sportsman who loved to spend time outdoors with his family.

Recently, a 12-strong team of Dyfed-Powys police officers cycled a challenging 180-mile route to the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire for the service organised by the Care of Police Survivors (COPS).

This year marked the tenth anniversary of the UK Police Unity Tour, where police cyclists ride from their regions to coincide with the service to raise awareness of offices who have died in the line of duty and raise money for COPS.

Sergeant Sarah Evans rode for DC Meyrick in the 180-mile team challenge. Picture: Dyfed-Powys Police

The presence of Roger Meyrick’s wife Frances, daughter Laurie, son David, daughter-in-law Tiffany, and grandchildren William and Ella was the first time that the Dyfed-Powys team had a remembered police officer’s family at the service, which made it all the more poignant.

Laurie thanked the officers after the service. She said: “You will always be very special to us for riding in memory of my Dad. We have loved every minute we have spent with you all.

"The kindness and dedication you have shown to not only my family and my Dad, but to all fallen officers and their families too means so much.”

The wristband in memory of DC Meyrick. Picture: Dyfed-Powys Police

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cockwell said: “The team are proud to be a part of the Police Unity Tour again this year, and were humbled by the opportunity to ride for those who died.

“It was even more special to meet DC Roger Meyrick’s family and to share the experience with them, remembering Roger as both a loved family member and as a Dyfed-Powys officer.”

The 12 officers from Dyfed-Powys Police who took part in the ride were PC Andrew Smart, Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cockwell, DCI Llyr Williams, DCI Jon Rees, Superintendent Huw Davies, Detective Superintendent Jayne Butler, Detective Sergeant Kevin Allen, PC Mark Thomas, Sergeant Emily Davies, Sergeant Sarah Evans, Inspector Gwyndaf Bowen and PC Jon Halliday.

Over ten years, the UK Police Unity Tour has raised over £1.1million for the COPS charity, which is dedicated to helping the families of police officers who have lost their lives on duty. Dyfed-Powys Police officers have raised in the region of £4,000 so far this year.

ACC Cockwell added: “The COPS charity provides such a valuable service to survivors, as it aims to ensure that survivors have all the help they need to cope with such a tragedy, and that they remain part of the police family as they rebuild their lives.

“The charity also provides that reassurance to serving officers that if the worst was to happen, there is an organisation that will continue to support their family”

Further information about the charity can be found on ukcops.org and there is still time to give to the important cause via its Just Giving page.