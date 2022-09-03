Pembrokeshire’s traffic cops have made more than 210 arrests on suspicion of drug or drink-driving in just eight months this year.
The county’s Roads Policing Unit pulled in 24 suspected drug/drink-drivers in August alone to take the 2022 running total to over the 200 mark.
During the month, the unit also seized 2kg of cannabis, made two arrests for cocaine possession, two for cannabis possession and one for possessing cannabis with intent to supply.
There were three arrests for asssault, two for criminal damage and one each for dangerous driving, shoplifting and failing to appear in court.
The RPU also dealt with 12 uninsured vehicles and a stolen vehicle.
