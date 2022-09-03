Petrol prices at some Pembrokeshire pumps are nearly 15p per litre below the national average this weekend.
Diesel can also be bought in the county at 8p a litre less than the UK median.
RAC Fuel Watch of September 1 has given 169.58 as the average price for a litre of unleaded and 183.74 for diesel.
Yet the latest figures from PetrolPrices.com show that unleaded can be bought in Pembrokeshire for as little as 154.9 with diesel as low as 175.7.
RAC Fuel Watch says that unleaded prices 'should fall' but is not forecasting any immediate change for diesel costs.
In June, diesel prices in Pembrokeshire were approaching the £2 per litre mark.
According to today's PetrolPrices.com, here's where to find Pembrokeshire's cheapest fuel.
Unleaded
- Crossroads Garage, Kilgetty, 154.9
- Kiln Park Service Station, Tenby, 154.9
- Fiveways Garage, Tenby, 156.9
- Asda, Pembroke Dock, 159.7
- Crossways Service Station, Neyland, 159.9
Diesel
- Asda, Pembroke Dock, 175.7
- Tesco, Pembroke Dock, 175.9
- Tesco, Milford Haven, 177.5
- Penfro Garage, Pembroke, 177.9
- Old Pump Filling Station, Pentlepoir, 180.9
