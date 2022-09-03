Members of the public are being urged not to touch any dead or sick wild birds they may come across in Pembrokeshire.

Dead or sick birds in public places, such as beaches, should be reported by calling 01437 764551 (or out of hours 0345 601 5522) for Pembrokeshire County Council to arrange to collect safely.

Finders are asked to have information to hand about where and when the bird or birds were discovered.

Using a location finding app like what3words to record the location of the dead or sick bird(s) is also extremely helpful.

Pembrokeshire County Council has issued a warning and advice notice

The warning comes following an increase of dead birds being reported by members of the public, particularly along the shoreline.

Bird Flu has been confirmed among Northern Gannets on Grassholm Island off the Pembrokeshire coast, and a number of these have washed up on mainland beaches.

A positive result has also been recorded on the Pembrokeshire mainland.

Dogs and other pets should also be kept away from any dead or sick birds.

All bird keepers (whether you have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard flock) must keep a close watch on them for signs of disease and maintain good biosecurity at all times.

Additional information on biosecurity is available from the Welsh Government here.