A van driver who transported a passenger on a wooden pallet in his vehicle must pay over £570 for breaking the law.
Aaron Anderson, 27, of Pembroke Street, Pembroke Dock was given the penalty by Llanelli magistrates last Wednesday, August 31 for using a vehicle where the way in which a passenger was carried was likely to cause danger.
The court heard that the offence came to light when police stopped a Vauxhall Corsavan being driven by Anderson on Ferry Lane, Pembroke Dock on March 19.
They found that a female passenger was lying or sitting on a wooden pallet being carried in the rear of the vehicle and that this involved the danger of injury.
The case was found proved under the single justice procedure and Anderson was fined £440 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £44 and costs of £90.
He also had three penalty points endorsed on his driving record.
He was given until September 28 to pay the total of £572.
