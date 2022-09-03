A Transit van driver was holding a mobile phone in his hand as he drove on a main road in Pembrokeshire, magistrates have been told.
David Stephen Thyer, 41, was stopped on the A487 Dinas to Fishguard Road on February 23.
Officers said that he did not have proper control of the vehicle as he was holding a black mobile phone with his right hand. The top of the phone could be seen above the steering wheel.
Thyer, of Clydach, Swansea, did not appear in court and the charge of not being in proper control of a vehicle was found proved in his absence.
Thyer was fined £220 and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £34. He also had three penalty points put on his driving record.
He was given until September 28 to pay the balance of £344.
