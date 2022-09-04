Here is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Lady - nine year old, female, Bulldog. Lady originally came to us from a breeder a few years ago. It took quite a long time for her to find her forever home, but she eventually found a wonderful, loving home where she has been so loved. Sadly, her owner has passed away and so Lady is back with us once more. Lady does get along well with other dogs, but she would prefer to be an only dog in her new home. She would also need a home without cats or small furries. She is very friendly and sweet and enjoys a fuss.

Lizzy - nine year old, female, Bichon Frise. Lizzy is a fantastic girl, who despite her age is very excitable and waggy. She is brimming with confidence so although she doesn't walk on a lead it shouldn't take her long to learn. She would like to have another dog in her new home to be her friend.

Blueberry - nine month old, male, Beagle cross Cocker Spaniel. Blueberry was returned to his breeder after displaying some guarding issues in his home and so he has come to us to find his forever home. He will be looking for an experienced, adult only home with someone who has prior experience of dogs with resource guarding. He is super confident and can walk on a lead already, although can be strong on the lead. He would like to be an only dog and with time, love and training he will grow into a wonderful boy.

Shez - three month old, male, Harrier. Shez is one of a litter of seven Harrier puppies who have come to us to find their forever homes. Shez is playful, bouncy and full of fun and mischief! He would like an active home with someone who has lots of time to spend with him and will offer him lots of exercise and socialisation to ensure he grows into a well rounded adult.

Alfie - two years old, male, Jack Russell. Alfie is the most wonderful boy who has come to us from a pound. We believe he has lived in a home before so he may be housetrained. He could be an only dog or could live with other dogs and we would consider homing him with dog savvy children. He is the best boy who would love to find his forever family as soon as possible.